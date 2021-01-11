BID holds photo contest for canine cuties

Bay Ridge is celebrating its beloved pooches and Walk Your Dog month in a creative way.

The Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District is holding its first “Furry Friends of 5th Ave.” photo contest.

Throughout January, the BID’s photo team will walk through the neighborhood and take pictures of dogs and their owners. Photos will be entered into a raffle for prizes from Brooklyn Pet Supply and My Natural Pet.

Residents can also submit photos at https://bit.ly/3nswnpD.

“We are always looking for creative ways to engage our community and merchants,” said Amanda Zenteno, the BID’s executive director. “Of course, this year, without the ability to do large-scale events, we have been testing out these smaller, socially distanced programs.”

Michael Devigne, the BID’s program manager, has been focusing on a variety of initiatives to market and promote businesses on Fifth Avenue.

“Considering all of the anxiety that people are feeling these days, Michael thought it would be a great idea to focus on highlighting dogs and using this opportunity to promote a couple of our amazing pet care businesses,” said Zenteno.

The BID will feature some of its favorite pictures on its social media pages and blog, and 12 lucky dogs will be part of a “Furry Friends of 5th Ave.” calendar.

“Pets have been enjoying the additional contact with their owners as many people have been working at home during the pandemic,” said Zenteno. “This extra time with our pets has surely alleviated feelings of isolation and uncertainty for some people. And dogs are community stakeholders as well, so why not give them some time in the limelight?”