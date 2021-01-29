Community lends helping hand to victims of fire

The blaze that injured six firefighters at a house on 85th Street between 19th and 20th avenues Jan. 25 also destroyed much of the residents’ property.

In the days that followed, members of the community raised money through GoFundMe for a family of food delivery workers who lost their e-bikes. As of Jan. 28, 365 donors had given $24,306.

“Since last year, we have been struggling to survive this pandemic,” said Hugo Perez, who set up the GoFundMe page. “For the last 10 months, we have been delivering food in the streets of New York City. We have been doing this work with love and honesty.”

Perez said he and his family members were sleeping when the apartment caught fire.

“We lost everything we had, like our clothes, our e-bikes and all our personal belongings,” he said. “This fire has left us with nothing. Without our bikes, we are unable to work, pay our rent and everything we need to start our lives again. “

The funds will help cover the rent for a new apartment, new bikes and other essentials.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3cls122.