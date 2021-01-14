Cop stabbed in neck, woman arrested

A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer in Sunset Park Wednesday.

According to authorities, at 5:45 p.m., cops responded to a call of an emotionally disturbed woman inside a home on Sixth Avenue and 52nd Street. While they were talking to her, the woman – 29-year-old Marielee Jimenez – lunged at one of the officers and stabbed him in the neck with a steak knife, according to the New York Post.

The officer was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Jimenez was arrested and charged with four counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and resisting arrest.