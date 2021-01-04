Four-year-old boy killed by van, 6-year-old critical

The street where two boys were hit by a van.

A van struck two boys outside a school in Bensonhurst Monday morning, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

According to authorities, the boys, ages 4 and 6, were hit at around 9 a.m. on 62nd Street between 20th and 21st Avenues. When police arrived, they found the boys unconscious in the roadway.

EMS rushed the boys to Maimonides Medical Center, where the 4-year-old was pronounced dead. The 6-year-old is in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the van left the scene but later returned.

The crash is under investigation by the NYPD.