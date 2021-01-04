Four-year-old boy killed by van, 6-year-old critical

Images by Loudlabs NYC

The street where two boys were hit by a van.

A van struck two boys outside a school in Bensonhurst Monday morning, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

According to authorities, the boys, ages 4 and 6, were hit at around 9 a.m. on 62nd Street between 20th and 21st Avenues. When police arrived, they found the boys unconscious in the roadway.

Image by Loudlabs NYC

EMS rushed the boys to Maimonides Medical Center, where the 4-year-old was pronounced dead. The 6-year-old is in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the van left the scene but later returned.

The crash is under investigation by the NYPD.

