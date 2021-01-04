In the House: Malliotakis says joining Congress is an ‘American dream’

Republican Nicole Malliotakis was sworn in as the representative for New York’s 11th Congressional District on Jan. 3.

Both her mother and father were in attendance during the ceremony in Washington D.C., as was her dog.

“An American dream turned into reality today when I took the oath of office to serve as the U.S. representative for New York’s 11th Congressional District,” Malliotakis said. “My parents came to this country as poor immigrants in search of opportunity and freedom. Today they witnessed their daughter being sworn in to represent the community we love in Congress. That is the American dream we must work to preserve for future generations.”

Since 2011, Malliotakis served as the assemblymember for the 60th District, which includes parts of Staten Island and south Brooklyn.

In November, she defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Max Rose after a heated race that included negative ads from both sides and a contentious debate.

Since the election, Malliotakis has been critical of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and “The Squad,” a group of progressive Democratic congressmembers.

“For the last two years, the influence AOC and her socialist ‘Squad’ have had on our government has grown unchecked,” she wrote in an email to supporters last month. “They’re advancing their dangerous agenda by defunding the police, fighting to pack the Supreme Court and impose the radical Green New Deal. They want to tear at the fabric of America, and let’s not forget they want to do it on your dime with taxpayer funded elections.

“I will work to advance policies that will keep our streets safe, protect our liberty and promote our free market economy. Thank you to the people of Southern Brooklyn and Staten Island who elected me to represent our community.”

