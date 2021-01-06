Local congressmembers react to riot in Capitol

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Congressmembers representing Southern Brooklyn have provided updates about their condition after a crowd of rioters entered the Capitol building this afternoon.

The melee began following a speech in Washington, D.C., during which President Donald Trump urged his supporters to protest the counting of electoral votes that would confirm Joe Biden as the 46th president of the U.S.

According to CNN, an armed standoff took place outside the House chamber and windows were broken by people trying to enter the building. It was also reported that a woman had been shot outside the building and that multiple officers have been injured.

The National Guard is on its way to the scene and the floor of the House of Representatives has been evacuated.

“My staff and I are safe and have been brought to a secure location by the Capitol Police,” said new U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. “Everyone who is responsible for this violence and lawlessness must stop. This is absolutely unacceptable and un-American.”

A day earlier, Malliotakis said she would challenge electoral votes.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 10 or 10k or 100k illegal votes,” she tweeted. “It doesn’t matter if it’s enough to change election results. This is about rooting out fraud, holding those who commit it accountable and ensuring the integrity of our election system which is the foundation of this nation.”

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez said she was sheltering in place.

“The president and every single Republican who incited and encouraged this behavior must denounce it immediately,” Velazquez said. “The Capitol is on lockdown and we will continue to follow all public safety alerts.”

During the riot, Trump tweeted to his supporters to stop the violence

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful,” Trump wrote. “No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”