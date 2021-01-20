Man stabbed on Eighth Avenue

A 36-year-old man was stabbed on Eighth Avenue and 53rd Street Jan. 6.

According to authorities, at around 8:40 p.m., the victim was approached by a man who demanded his phone. When he refused to give it to him, the man stabbed him in the abdomen and left arm and fled north on Eighth Avenue.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

