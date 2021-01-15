Marine terminal selected for wind turbine project

The South Brooklyn Marine Terminal was selected as one of three sites for a wind turbine project.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Jan. 13 that the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) will be one of three offshore wind turbine projects in the state.

“Altogether, our offshore wind and land-based renewable projects will reduce carbon emissions by almost 16 million metric tons per year, attract nearly $26 billion in direct investment and create over 17,000 good-paying jobs,” Cuomo said. “This will help stimulate the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic, while leading the way to the new green energy economy.”

Cuomo also said the SBMT facility will create 1,200 new jobs.

Last month, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer joined other officials at the terminal to call for a new hub to upgrade port infrastructure to support offshore wind development.

With the site being one of three selections in the state, Schumer declared that assembling clean energy turbines will help the entire borough.

“New York is one step closer to a cleaner environment and a more sustainable community for all,” Schumer said.

Elizabeth Yeampierre, executive director of UPROSE, called the announcement a climate justice victory.

“Addressing climate justice in NY demands non-traditional partnerships ready to support frontline solutions and birth a frontline green new deal starting with our industrial waterfronts,” Yeampierre said. “Offshore wind is a necessary part of operationalizing our community-led Green Resilient Industrial District proposal in Sunset Park, Brooklyn to utilize our industrial sector to create thousands of well-paid clean energy jobs and to build for our climate future.”