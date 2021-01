A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a fire truck on 16th Avenue and 60th Street.

A motorcycle and an FDNY truck collided in Mapleton Sunday night.

According to authorities, at around 8:45 p.m., the fire truck was traveling north on 16th Avenue and 60th Street when it collided at the intersection with a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 36-year-old man. The fire truck had its warning lights on.

The motorcyclist was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.