Police Beat: Man robbed at gunpoint in Dyker, crook beats victims in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ARRESTED FOR ROBBERY

A man was arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing an 18-year-old man on 11th Avenue and 67th Street Dec. 28.

According to reports, at around 11:14 p.m., the victim got into an argument with two men in another car. The men pointed a gun at him, took his phone, laptop and cellphone and drove away.

Cops said the arrested man had a knife in his possession and controlled substances were found in his Jeep.

GROCERY BREAK-IN

A grocery store on 11th Avenue and 66th Street was robbed Dec. 29. Reports say that at around 9:45 a.m., a thief broke in through the rear window and removed $4,920 from the ATM machine.

WOMAN NABS CASH

A crook stole cash that a woman accidentally left inside a grocery store on Fifth Avenue and 81st Street Dec. 29. According to reports, at around 4:15 p.m., the woman left a bag containing $230 in the store. When she went back to get it, it was gone. Surveillance cameras show a woman around 50 years old in a blue jacket and blue medical mask grab the bag and leave the store.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

CROOKS BEAT MAN

A 30-year-old man was attacked and robbed on 16th Avenue and 83rd Street Dec. 30. According to reports, at around 10:15 a.m., two men walked up to him at his car, punched him several times in the face and stole around $2,000, credit cards and electronics.

ARRESTED IN ATTACK

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 68-year-old man during an argument inside a home at Kings Highway and Lake Street Jan. 1. Reports say that at around 12 a.m., the suspect punched the victim in the face while they were arguing.

BOYFRIEND ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT

A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his girlfriend inside an apartment near 21st and Bay Ridge Avenues Jan. 1. According to reports, at around 9:45 a.m., the man grabbed her neck and tried to strangle her.

BAD APPLE

A 31-year-old woman who lives on 15th Avenue and 65th Street was scammed out of $2,500 Dec. 29. Reports claim that at around 1:27 p.m., she received a call from someone posing as an Apple employee who told her to send $946 via Zelle. The crook also took her to purchase $1,500 worth of gift cards from Target and got the PIN numbers from her.