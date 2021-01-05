Rose is out of the running

Former U.S. Rep. Max Rose will not be a candidate for mayor this year.

The one-term Democratic congressmember for the 11th District, who lost his reelection bid to Nicole Malliotakis, announced tentative plans to run in December.

“We can’t afford another four years like the past seven,” Rose said then. “Look – this is going to be hard. I’m the underdog by every meaning of the word.”

But on Jan. 3, he announced his decision to stay out of the crowded contest.

“I urge every candidate to recognize that across the five boroughs no one believes that City Hall is on the side of the working class,” he said. “People are scared and unsure if the New York they love will still exist in the years to come. The next mayor can’t just balance the budget, he or she must build a social contract that leaves no one behind. New York City can set the governing example for the rest of the world.”

Among those who have announced their candidacies are Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, Borough President Eric Adams, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, attorney Maya Wiley and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia.