Six firefighters hurt in 85th Street fire

Six firefighters were injured battling a blaze in a Bensonhurst home Monday morning.

According to the FDNY, the two-alarm fire began at 8:52 a.m. on the first floor of a two-story house on 85th Street between 19th and 20th Avenues. Twenty-five units and 106 firefighters responded and brought the fire under control by 10:25 a.m.

All six of the injured firefighters were transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. One sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the other five have minor injuries.