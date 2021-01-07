Tannousis sworn in as assemblymember

Michael Tannousis took the oath as the new assemblymember for the 64th District Jan. 4. The district includes Bay Ridge and the east shore of Staten Island.

County Clerk Steve Fiala swore in the new lawmaker, who was surrounded by his family.

Tannousis succeeds Nicole Malliotakis, who held the seat since 2011 and is now the congressmember for the 11th District. He defeated Democrat Brandon Patterson in November.

“I look forward to getting to work and fighting for safety, prosperity and improving the quality of life for the residents of the 64th Assembly District,” said Tannousis, a former prosecutor.

“I worked hand in hand with the New York City Police Department to keep our streets safe and I decided to run for this seat once I realized what the state Assembly was doing,” he said after his victory. “There is a radical progressive movement, I’ve said many times, controlling our state Legislature, and it’s affecting our quality of life and it is compromising our safety.”

Photos courtesy of Michael Tannousis

Tannousis has been appointed to five committees: Codes, Judiciary, Governmental Employees, Cities and Aging. He will be the ranking minority member on the Aging Committee.

“I’m excited to be in Albany for the first day of the legislative session,” he said.