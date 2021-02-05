Annual NYPD Appreciation Day luncheon held despite pandemic

The NYPD was given a heroes’ welcome when the Brooklyn Community Improvement Association (BCIA) held its annual NYPD Brooklyn South appreciation luncheon.

The event also commemorated the beginning of the Lunar New Year celebration. commonly observed by Asian-Americans.

Held on Thursday, Feb. 4 outside Park Asia, 6521 Eighth Ave. in Sunset Park, the event included far fewer attendees than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it was organized by Louie Liu, Brooklyn Asian-American Civilian Observation Patrol vice president and BCIA member.

“We just wanted to thank the NYPD for the whole year and the hard work to support this community,” Liu told the Eagle.

“We’ve been doing it since 2013 and usually have 200 people coming to the event. This year, because of COVID, we couldn’t have a lot of people together. It was an outdoor event with a bit over 20 people,” he said.

Two officers were honored during the event: Retired Chief Charles Scholl and Deputy Chief Ruel Stephenson from Brooklyn South.

“We thanked him for helping the community for a long time and honored him,” Liu said of Scholl. “So they understand we are still missing him and thank them for all the work that he’s done for the community.”

During the day, Assistant Chief Brian J. Conroy, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, spoke and thanked the officers for their dedication in keeping the community safe.

Councilmember Justin Brannan (D-Bay Ridge-Dyker Heights-Bensonhurst-Bath Beach) and Assemblymember Peter Abbate (D-Borough Park-Bath Park-Dyker Heights-Bensonhurst-Sunset Park also attended the celebration.

Former 68th Precinct Commanding Officer Joseph Hayward, who is currently the C.O. of the 71st Precinct in Central Brooklyn, was in attendance, thanking the men and women of the NYPD.

Councilmember Justin Brannan gives a speech during the appreciation day

