Barclays Center to welcome limited number of fans back

Barclays Center to allow fans in the stands again later this month.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that sporting and entertainment events in big arenas, including Barclays Center, can welcome a limited number of fans and spectators starting Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The first event will be when the Brooklyn Nets host the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center.

The last time the Barclays Center hosted a Nets game with fans was Sunday, March 8 2020 against the Chicago Bulls. After, the NBA postponed its season due to the spread of the pandemic and resumed the season in Orlando later in the year in the ‘NBA bubble.’

Major stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 or more people can re-open with up to 10 percent capacity.

“Live sports and entertainment have long been ingrained in the fabric of New York and the inability to hold events has only added to the isolation we have all felt at the hands of this virus,” Cuomo said on Wednesday, Feb. 10. “Thankfully, our pilot program to reopen Buffalo Bills games to fans was an unparalleled success and now we are taking that model and expanding it to other large venues across the state to not only reinvigorate local economies, but also help bring some fun and joy back into people’s lives as safely as possible.”

In order to attend, all spectators must receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event.

They must also wear face coverings, social distance and have their temperatures checked

Mandate assigned, socially distanced seating.

“Thank you to Governor Cuomo and his team at the Department of Health for collaborating with us in creating a robust health and safety plan that allows fans to return to our arena,” said BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi. “The Governor has played a tremendous role in getting New York businesses back on their feet and we are proud to announce that for the remainder of the season we are donating a portion of ticket proceeds to support vaccination efforts here in Brooklyn. We would also like to thank our fans for their support this season and we are looking forward to bringing their energy back to Barclays Center.”

The venues must Collect contact information from all those in attendance to help inform contact tracing efforts, Meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards and ensure retail, food services and athletic activities abide by all state-issued guidance.

According to the Nets, based on availability, season ticket members and suite holders will be given priority access to the limited number of tickets available for the 2020-21 season. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets to upcoming Nets games can visit visit brooklynnets.com/reopening.