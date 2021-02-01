Brooklyn bombarded by blizzard

Brooklynites are feeling the impact of the first big snowstorm of 2021.
Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency last night, telling people to stay off the roads except for essential travel. It is currently in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are canceled for today and will also be postponed tomorrow. In-person schooling will also be closed tomorrow.
Alternate side parking rules are suspended through Saturday for snow operations.
The MTA announced that outdoor subway service was suspended starting at 2 p.m.