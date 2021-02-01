Brooklyn bombarded by blizzard

By

Photo by Brian Chin

Owl’s Head Park.

Brooklynites are feeling the impact of the first big snowstorm of 2021.

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency last night, telling people to stay off the roads except for essential travel. It is currently in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are canceled for today and will also be postponed tomorrow. In-person schooling will also be closed tomorrow.

Alternate side parking rules are suspended through Saturday for snow operations.

The MTA announced that outdoor subway service was suspended starting at 2 p.m.

Ramon D. shovels his front steps as his dog looks on.
Third Avenue and 79th Street.
Photo by Donna Byrnes
Bryan Rumfelt making a snow angel.

Bryan Rumfelt and mother Jennifer spend a few minutes out in the snow. Photo by Donna Byrnes
The headquarters at Fort Hamilton.
Photo by Col. Craig Martin
Snow falls in Sunset Park.
Photos by Sunset Park BID
The snow comes down in Bay Ridge.
Photo by Donna Byrnes

