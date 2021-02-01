Brooklyn bombarded by blizzard

Brooklynites are feeling the impact of the first big snowstorm of 2021.

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency last night, telling people to stay off the roads except for essential travel. It is currently in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are canceled for today and will also be postponed tomorrow. In-person schooling will also be closed tomorrow.

Alternate side parking rules are suspended through Saturday for snow operations.

The MTA announced that outdoor subway service was suspended starting at 2 p.m.

Ramon D. shovels his front steps as his dog looks on.

Third Avenue and 79th Street.

Photo by Donna Byrnes

Bryan Rumfelt making a snow angel.

The headquarters at Fort Hamilton.

Photo by Col. Craig Martin

Snow falls in Sunset Park.

Photos by Sunset Park BID