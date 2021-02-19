Convicted killer of Brooklyn cop paroled after 41 years

From brooklyneagle.com

A convicted cop-killer who gunned down an off-duty officer in the Marine Park area in 1980 has been granted parole, even though former friends, family members and colleagues went before the Parole Board several times to request that Paul Ford, 58, should remain behind bars.

Officer Harry Ryman, a 17-year veteran who was assigned to the 60th Precinct in Coney Island, was a father of five who was described by his colleagues as a gentleman who was calm and courteous.

He was shot dead on Aug. 15, 1980, by three men when he attempted to stop three men from stealing a neighbor’s car in the early-morning hours. according to the New York Post.

Of the other two men convicted in Ryman’s killing, Barrington Young, 62, was released last year and deported, while the third, Cornelius Bucknor, 59, was granted a parole hearing as well, the Post said.

According to the “Officer Down Memorial Page,” Ryman was able to return fire, striking one suspect in the head, before he was taken to Kings County Hospital and died from his wounds. Two other officers who were in the emergency room at the time noticed the three suspects, one of them bleeding from the head, entering the hospital.

When they saw the cops, two of the suspects fled but were soon arrested. The third, the wounded man, was arrested in the emergency room. All three were charged with first-degree murder.

Another memorial site, “NYPD Angels,” has comments from several cops who had worked with him. One, who only identified himself as Paul B, said, “Worked with Harry in the 60th Pct. for some years. When you needed calmness you spoke with Harry. He never raised his voice and talked to all people with respect.”

Another, who identified himself as Vinny Curreri, said, “I worked with Harry, he was a standup guy and was always there when a call went out from a brother or sister officer needing help. He was a calm, soothing guy who made you relaxed when he was around you.”–>

A third, Jack Lincks, said, “Harry was a fine cop, courteous and courageous. It was a privilege to have known and served with him on the job.”

Over the years, both cops and relatives have come before the Parole Board urging that his killers remain in prison. Phil Ferrante, Ryman’s former partner at the 60th Precinct, said after a 2005 hearing, “Harry didn’t have a chance to see his children grow up, he didn’t have an opportunity to see his children get married and he didn’t get to see his grandchildren,” the Post reported.