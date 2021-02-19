Driver charged in 4-year-old’s death

Yehiel Guzi was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of 4-year-old Yoshi Balaban.

The driver who allegedly struck and killed a 4-year-old boy and left another boy in critical condition in January was arrested Feb. 16.

Yehiel Guzi was charged with criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years of age.

An investigation revealed that Guzi stopped his 2008 GMC Savana in front of 2025 67th St. to let out a group of schoolchildren from the passenger side, which included the two boys. He then allegedly drove south from a stopped position on 67th Street, striking the boys, who were crossing in front of him.

Four-year-old Yoshi Balaban of Staten Island was pronounced dead at the scene. The other boy was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

Police said Guzi left the scene but later returned.