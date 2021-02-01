Generally Speaking: Guarinello reelected as head of Army base advisory board

At the recent annual meeting of the Fort Hamilton Citizen Action Committee, Brooklyn Community Board 11 Chairman Bill Guarinello was unanimously reelected to another term as president of the community-based military support group. Guarinello is also the current president and CEO of HeartShare.

The FHCAC is a community organization that supports military service members and their families and defends the preservation of Fort Hamilton, which is the only active military base in the metropolitan New York area.

Members of the Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee with former Army Garrison Commander Col. Andrew Zieseniss.

Photo courtesy of Fort Hamilton

Reelected as vice presidents were Michael Long, a former City Councilmember and past chairman of the New York State Conservative Party; and Kevin Farrell, former NYPD Brooklyn South Chief and a past NYC Sanitation commissioner. Also reelected were treasurer Craig Eaton, a former Community Board 10 chairman, past Kings County GOP chairman and prominent attorney; and secretary Brian Dolan.

In addition, one third of the board members were reelected for three-year terms. They included U.S. Coast Guard Reserve Captain and Professor David Martin; former Army Garrison Commander Michael Gould; CERT and Community Board 11 member Eileen LaRuffa; financial adviser George Prezioso; 68th Precinct Community Council President Col. David Ryan; former State Senator and Councilmember Marty Golden, and photojournalist and civic leader Ted General.

Others present for the proceedings were Catholic War Veterans Judge Advocate, attorney and talk radio show host Michael Connors, Anthony Bordonaro, Credit Union executive Anthony Gregos, former Deputy Garrison Commander Linda Duncan, civic leader Peter Clavin and Cathy SantoPietro representing U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. Also present for the virtual session from the Fort Hamilton Garrison command were Col. Craig Martin, Command Sgt. Major Michael McCabe, Public Affairs Director Amanda Hay and Operations Director Juan Caez.