Industry City to host All Love Mkt. in celebration of Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, Industry City will be hosting All Love Mkt.

The event is a curated pop-up shopping experience that will include 25 local and independent Black brands, creators and artists on Sunday, Feb. 7 from noon to 6 p.m.

The vision of All Love Mkt is to create an inspiring communal marketplace powered by a community of independent artists, tastemakers and supporters, curated with beautiful handcrafted and design-driven goods.

The day will include vendors for accessories, home/art, apparel, tarot, beauty and food.

Natalie Hicks, event organizer of All Love Mkt, says she is happy to be hosting the event.

“I chose to host the All Love Mkt during Black History Month and right before Valentine’s Day to honor Black creatives by showing love to them,” she said. “Showing love is an intentional act of showing up, hearing the stories behind the product and buying from the heart.”

Hicks, who also founded The Will to Adorn brand, reached out to Industry City to find a space that would safely accommodate the indoor retail event of this size.

“Industry City supported my vision and wanted to partner with me to bring 25 Black brands, creators, makers and artists to their campus,” she said. “During this pandemic, I saw Black brands and businesses continue to persevere using whatever resources that were available to them. While the world burned, it was the artists who continued to bring beauty and inspiration.”

The event will take place at Five-Two-A Event Space, 33 35th St, 2nd floor. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. To learn more, visit industrycity.com