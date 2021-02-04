‘Law & Order,’ ‘FBI’ to film here this week

CAPTION Christopher Meloni with former “Law & Order: SVU” co-star Mariska Hargitay. Meloni’s new show, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” will film in Bay Ridge on Feb. 4.

The latest entry in the “Law & Order” franchise will shoot some of its earliest scenes in Bay Ridge.

According to Community Board 10, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will be filmed in Shore Road Park on Thursday, Feb 4.

The show marks the return of franchise favorite Christopher Meloni, who played Det. Elliot Stabler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” from 1999-2011.

According to NBC, Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically during the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.

The cast includes Dylan McDermott, who starred in ABC’s “The Practice.”

Filming will take place inside Shore Road Park at the Bay Ridge Promenade rest stop from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking will be restricted in advance of filming on the following blocks:

• South side of Shore Road between Third and Fourth avenues

• South Side of Fourth Avenue between 100th and 101st streets

In addition, the NBC drama “FBI,” starring Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki, will film in Bay Ridge from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Feb. 4 and 5 at the following locations:

• Third Avenue, full block east side of the street, Bay Ridge Parkway to 78th Street

• Fourth Avenue, full block east side of the street, 74th Street to 76th Street

• Bay Ridge Parkway, full block south side of the street, Ridge Boulevard to Third Avenue

• Bay Ridge Parkway, half block south side of the street, Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue

• Bay Ridge Parkway, full block north side of the street, Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue

• 76th Street, half block south side of the street, Ridge Boulevard to Third Avenue

• 76th Street, half block north side of the street, Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue

• 77th Street, half block south side of the street, Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue