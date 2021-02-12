Pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Bay Ridge.

Pharmacies in the neighborhood will begin offering COVID-19 immunizations Friday, Feb. 12, according to U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. The locations include Rite Aid at 7110 Third Ave. and Walgreen’s at 436 86th St.

The initiative is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination.

According to the CDC, the program is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the U.S.

“Sadly, Bay Ridge was neglected by New York City and was not included in their initial vaccine distribution and administration plans,” Malliotakis said.

Appointments will be available Tuesday through Saturday for people eligible under Phase 1a and 1b.

Rite Aid also offers free COVID testing through its drive-thru pharmacies.

The vaccine will also be available on Amboy Road in Staten Island.

“I will continue to push the city to increase the number of immunization sites across Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn to ensure our community can receive a vaccine at a convenient location in a timely manner,” said Malliotakis.