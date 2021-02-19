Riders will face toll hike on Verrazzano

Tolls on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge are going up again in a few months.

The MTA’s proposed 7 percent increase for bridges and tunnels was voted on and approved by the board Feb. 18. It will go into effect in April.

“The MTA has relied on biennial toll increases since 2010 to provide modest and predictable increases, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on our budget makes it even more important this year,” said Ken Lovett, senior advisor to the MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye. “While ridership remains down by more than 70 percent on average across subways and commuter rails, crossings on MTA Bridges and Tunnels have virtually returned to normal, down around 10 to 20 percent from pre-pandemic levels. These changes will help ensure we continue to run as much service as possible for customers.”

In 2019, the toll to cross the bridge rose from $17 to $19 for non-E-ZPass holders, making it the highest toll in the U.S. at the time.

“We don’t take the thought of raising tolls lightly, but the planned increase will help us maintain essential services throughout the MTA system,” said Foye.

Although there was concern that the Staten Island resident discount rate would be eliminated, Foye announced in January that it would remain. It will go up by 20 cents to $2.95.