‘Tis the season to ‘Embrace Winter’

The Bay Ridge Arts & Cultural Alliance (BRACA) will host its annual “Embrace Winter” festival this weekend.

The event, held in partnership with the Third Avenue Merchants, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 28 from 12-5 p.m. and will feature visual artists, crafters, cuisine and retail along the avenue from 69th to 89th Street.

“The purpose of the festival is to provide an event during a time of the year when there is a lull in activities, to build relationships between the businesses and arts/cultural organizations and individuals, to promote commerce and to give the community something to enjoy during the cold weather,” said BRACA founder Victoria Hofmo. “By using storefronts and sidewalks, there is no need to close streets or redirect traffic.”

The event was designed to link businesses with arts and cultural organizations and individuals, to support one another and offer the community a fun event that promotes all participants.

“Although we are still battling COVID, we agreed that it is important to continue the tradition this year and put safety precautions in place,” Hofmo said.

This year’s event brings a new community component to the neighborhood. An Art Wall inspired by the theme of “Embrace Winter” will be placed on a fence on Third Avenue and 81st Street, across from Brooklyn Market. It will be displayed on weekends from 1-3 p.m. for a month.

