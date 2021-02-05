Two Dunkin’ Donuts shops robbed at knifepoint

Two Bay Ridge doughnut shops were robbed at knifepoint on consecutive days.

According to authorities, at 6:09 a.m. Thursday, a man walked into the Dunkin’ Donuts on Fifth Avenue and 76th Street and stole about $100 from a 19-year-old female employee. The crook fled north on Fifth Avenue.

At 6:30 a.m. Friday, a man took $150 from a 30-year-old female employee at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Fifth Avenue and 68th Street. He fled south on Fifth Avenue.

Authorities believe the same man committed both crimes. He is described as a white male of medium build, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with blue eyes.