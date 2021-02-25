Woman attacked in 86th Street train station

A 60-year-old woman was attacked and nearly robbed in the 86th Street train station in Gravesend Feb. 21.

Cops said the victim was purchasing a MetroCard at 6:30 p.m. when a woman approached her, punched her several times and kicked her once she was on the ground. The attacker fled without taking anything. The victim sustained injuries to her face, shoulder and knee.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.