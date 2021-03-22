Brian Fox announces City Council run against Brannan

A challenger has entered the race for City Council in the 43rd District.

Brian Fox, 31, will seek the Republican nomination for the chance to represent Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights.

The seat has been held by Democrat Justin Brannan since 2017. Brannan succeeded his former employer, Vincent Gentile, who represented the district for more than a decade.

The new candidate created the Facebook page “Brian Fox for City Council” March 9 and has since provided a link to NYC Votes for campaign donations. He also posted photos of himself with U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis at Lioni’s Italian Heroes on 15th Avenue this past weekend and said they discussed issues that are important to New York City.

Fox is the founder and managing partner of Phillip Martin Talent Advisors. According to its website, the company is a full-service recruitment and staffing firm placing both contractors and full-time employees with clients looking to scale out their respective IT departments or looking to add talent for current or future projects.

On March 21, Verrazzano Republicans hosted a “Sandwiches & Signatures” event at which supporters signed petitions for Fox and Mark Szuszkiewicz, who is running for City Council in District 47.