Brooklyn Municipal Building officially named after Hon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

From brooklyneagle.com

BP Adams started campaign to rename building three years ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined on Monday by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and the family of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to rename the Brooklyn Municipal Building the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Municipal Building.

“Today we honor a true daughter of Brooklyn: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ” said Mayor de Blasio. “Justice Ginsburg fought for justice and equality her entire life. May her memory, and this building, inspire generations of New Yorkers to stand up, speak out and make our country a better place for all who call it home.”

"Almost three years ago, we launched a campaign to re-name the Brooklyn Municipal Building in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a proud daughter of Brooklyn and a legal trailblazer. Her tireless advocacy throughout her career on behalf of the marginalized in our society is an enduring example to us all. While she is no longer with us, her legacy shines bright in the millions and millions of lives she changed for the better," said Borough President Adams.

“A daughter of Brooklyn, she spent her career fighting for gender equity and standing up for women’s rights. Her spirit will live on in this building, and generations of women and girls will continue her fight for equality and justice for all,” said NYC first lady Chirlane McCray.

“It is an honor to participate in the renaming of Brooklyn Municipal Building for my mother, Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” said Jane Ginsburg. “A daughter of Brooklyn, she was born here 88 years ago today. Brooklyn institutions shaped my mother’s intellectual development. Not just its public schools, but also the public library, the Brooklyn Museum, and especially the Brooklyn Academy of Music. For all the family, I thank you for this grand event.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio talks to several people, with a plaque showing the Brooklyn Municipal Building’s new name overhead. Courtesy of NYC Mayor’s Office

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born in Flatbush on March 15, 1933 and went on to graduate from James Madison High School in 1950. In 1993, she become the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, serving until her death in September 2020. On the bench, she was known for her deep sense of justice and fairness, fighting for women’s equality among other issues.

The Brooklyn Municipal Building, built in 1924, is located at 210 Joralemon Street in downtown Brooklyn. Newly installed plaques honoring the late Justice Ginsburg are located on both sides of the building’s main entrance. Borough President Eric Adams first called for the renaming of the building after Justice Ginsburg in 2018.

“She was a proud Brooklynite, and with this renaming Brooklyn is proclaiming that we are proud to be home to a brilliant mind, a fearless fighter, a diligent public servant who spent her life dedicated to protecting and advancing the rights of the vulnerable,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.–>

“With her commitment to bettering the lives of women, her unwavering, principled sense of what was right, and her searing brilliance—all wrapped up in a faint but unmistakable Brooklyn accent—Justice Ginsburg fought relentlessly for a fairer, more just America,” said U..S. Rep. Jerry Nadler. “I’m so glad that the Brooklyn Municipal Building will be renamed the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Municipal Building: it’s a fitting honor for a true champion of equality and public service and a wonderful celebration of one of Brooklyn’s proudest daughters.”

“As a lawyer, she argued six cases before the Supreme Court, winning five of them — an outstanding record for any lawyer. Brooklyn is dedicated to keeping her commitment to equality and democracy alive. Happy birthday, Justice Ginsberg!” said Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon.