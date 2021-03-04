Hit-and-run victim, 72, dies of injuries

A 72-year-old man who was hit by a car last month has died of his injuries.

Bay Ridge resident Kamel Mahmoud was hit at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 by a Mercedes-Benz sedan as it made a left turn from Sixth Avenue onto Bay Ridge Parkway. The driver fled the scene.

Mahmoud was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died Feb. 20.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Daily News, Mahmoud was an Egyptian immigrant who arrived in Brooklyn nearly 30 years ago. He was a retired ship’s rigger who worked at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.