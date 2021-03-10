Indoor dining to increase to 50 percent capacity

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York City restaurants will be allowed to expand indoor seating capacity to 50 percent starting March 19.

“In New York State, our decisions are based on science and data and we are encouraged by the continued decline in infection and hospitalization rates,” Cuomo said. “In partnership with the State of New Jersey, we have adjusted with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City to expand to 50 percent.”

Indoor dining returned at 25 percent capacity Feb. 12 and was expanded to 35 percent Feb. 26.

“Cautiously and safely increasing indoor dining capacity at New York City restaurants to 50 percent, with an eye toward expanding in the future, more vaccinations and dedicated restaurant relief on its way from the federal government gives our industry some optimism among all the doom and gloom of this past year,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many South Brooklyn bars and restaurants have been forced to close, including Red White and Brew, Narrows Coffee Shop, Colandrea New Corner, Kim Chee, My Thai Cafe and La Sorrentina Ristorante.