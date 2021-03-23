La Cucina Gourmet Caterers closes

La Cucina Gourmet Caterers says goodbye to its customers Photo courtesy of Italian Enclaves

Another longtime southern Brooklyn eatery has said goodbye.

Bensonhurst’s beloved La Cucina Gourmet Caterers, 8611 18th Ave., has closed after more than a quarter century, according to the non-profit Italian Enclaves Historical Society.

A sign outside the building says, “Thank you for 25+ years.”

Owner Dominick Pinello “used to make some great food and I always stopped by when I was in the neighborhood for work and got a sandwich,” said one customer.

“So sad,” said another. “The small business owners have suffered and we have lost so many great shops.”

