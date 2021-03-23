La Cucina Gourmet Caterers closes

Another longtime southern Brooklyn eatery has said goodbye.

Bensonhurst’s beloved La Cucina Gourmet Caterers, 8611 18th Ave., has closed after more than a quarter century, according to the non-profit Italian Enclaves Historical Society.

A sign outside the building says, “Thank you for 25+ years.”

Owner Dominick Pinello “used to make some great food and I always stopped by when I was in the neighborhood for work and got a sandwich,” said one customer.

“So sad,” said another. “The small business owners have suffered and we have lost so many great shops.”