Meet Brian Fox: City Council candidate says he’ll be a voice for the community

The challenger for the City Council seat in the 43rd District says it’s time for a change.

Brian Fox, 31, is seeking the Republican nomination for the chance to represent Bay Ridge, Bath Beach, Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights.

The seat has been held by Democrat Justin Brannan since 2017. Brannan succeeded his former employer, Vincent Gentile, who represented the district for more than a decade.

The Bay Ridge resident told this paper that his campaign will focus on quality-of-life issues and support for law enforcement.

“There has been a tremendous uptick in theft, vandalism, graffiti and general crime, all under the watch of our current leadership,” Fox said. “I want to be a voice for so many of my neighbors who have been harmed by this current administration’s reckless agenda.”

Fox, the founder and managing partner of Phillip Martin Talent Advisors, said supporting local businesses will also be a priority.

“I plan to work with the Third Ave. Merchants Association and other organizations to help create local events, giveaways, fundraisers and more, in order for small businesses to communicate and advertise in a more streamlined manner and help them effectively reach local consumers and customers,” he said. “I will be working with individual owners to create e-commerce platforms for them to sell items and goods online as well.”

He also said he will be a voice for seniors and the disabled.

“I will work with our current community centers to ensure that there is consistent levels of healthcare and prescription drug coverage, entertainment, transportation and programs,” he said.

Fox has been endorsed by the Brooklyn GOP and the Brooklyn Conservative Party.