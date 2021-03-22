P.S. 97 plans for a bountiful year

P.S. 97, 1855 Stillwell Ave., will have a new $70 million STEAM greenhouse facility and roof garden this fall.

The project includes an 850-square-foot rooftop greenhouse accessible by an elevator and two stairways and an adjacent 750-square-foot roof garden that will be accessed from the greenhouse.

The extension will add 450 new seats to the school. Four temporary classrooms are currently in use.

Councilmember Mark Treyger allocated funds from the Office of Management and Budget to continue the project despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He also advocated for the extension to address overcrowding.

“This state-of-the-art greenhouse and rooftop garden will provide students an opportunity to learn how food is grown and the values of environmental stewardship,” Treyger said. “The produce yielded by the rooftop garden and greenhouse, along with the cooking curriculum, will provide the school community and local residents access to healthy food, which leads to better health outcomes and well-being.”

Currently, the students harvest produce from a smaller greenhouse and donate it to classmates, parents and school staff.

“The greenhouse will support our project-based ‘green’ program while the adjacent roof garden will also serve as a learning and reading space as well as a place for students and staff to practice mindfulness in the beautiful open-air environment,” said Principal Irina Cabello.