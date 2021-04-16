Brooklyn precincts and community members chip in for graffiti clean-up

Preston Ferraiuolo, Julianna Bambina and Nicholas Bambina with NYPD Auxiliary Officer Fawzy Azzab cleaning up graffiti in Bay Ridge.

With graffiti complaints on the rise, the NYPD held the launch of the citywide graffiti cleanup on Saturday, April 10.

Several precincts teamed up with volunteers around the five boroughs, including in southern Brooklyn, with tons of paint and donated supplies to clean up their streets.

Last year, more than 6,000 complaints regarding graffiti were received by the NYPD.

The 62nd, 68th and 72nd precincts all showed the progress they made via social media.

“Our YCOs [Youth Coordination Officers] are getting some help from our explorers and members from the Youth Leadership Council at a heavily graffitied building located at 579 66 street,” tweeted the 68th Precinct. “Members of the 68 pct teamed up with our community partners and volunteers from Dyker Heights to clean graffiti from 898/896 Bay Ridge Ave. It was great working with everyone to keep NYC clean and graffiti-free!”

Photo courtesy of 68th Precinct



The 62nd Precinct held clean-ups with its youth coordination officers, NCO community partners, Explorers and members of the community.

Sites included 18th Avenue and 84th Street, the 18th Avenue subway station on the D line, 7622 18th Avenue and 7519 18th Avenue.

Photo courtesy of 62nd Precinct



“From us at the 62, we’d like to say THANK YOU to everyone,” the precinct tweeted. “Local businesses donating supplies, youth spending their Saturday painting, auxiliaries volunteering, cops taking off their uniforms and picking up paint brushes, or simply a community member saying thanks, we are INSPIRED.”

Photo courtesy of 72nd Precinct



The 72nd Precinct, which serves Sunset Park, Greenwood Heights and South Park Slope, reported that volunteers from around the community cleaned graffiti at 871 Fifth Ave., 851 Ft. Hamilton Pkwy, 5102 Second Avenue.

“Let’s keep on working together to keep #NYC graffiti-free,” the precinct said.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea called the day a success.

“Overwhelmed by the number of New Yorkers that volunteered across every neighborhood of NYC today,” he said. “Cops, Community members, Court Officers, businesses, electeds, kids … thank you all.”