Council candidate Brian Fox holds fundraiser at Lonestar

Brian Fox, the Republican candidate for City Council in the 43rd District, held his campaign’s kickoff fundraiser April 25 at Lonestar Sports Bar & Grill, 8703 Fifth Ave.

Fox is seeking the nomination for the chance to represent Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Dyker Heights. Democrat Justin Brannan has held the seat since 2017.

Guests at the event included former State Sen. Marty Golden and mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Fox said his campaign will stress quality-of-life issues like graffiti, vandalism and dirty streets; support for local businesses and law enforcement; and getting kids back to school in a healthy manner.

“Thank you to everyone who attended and showed their support,” Fox said. “We are off to a great start.”

Golden, who endorsed Fox, called him “the guy to go for in the next election for City Council.”

Brian Fox and Fran Vella-Marrone

“His office will be open, not closed,” Golden said.

Fox will talk about his platform on the Urban Conservative Podcast at 8 p.m. on May 1.