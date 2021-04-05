Dr. Kalloo takes over as chair of medicine at Maimonides

From brooklyneagle.com

Well-known for his work in gastroenterology

Dr. Anthony Kalloo has become the new chair of the Department of Medicine at Brooklyn’s Maimonides Medical Center, as of the beginning of the month.

Dr. Kalloo, formerly an internationally recognized gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, is the Department of Medicine’s 39th chair since the founding of Maimonides Medical Center in 1911.

“We are fortunate to welcome Dr. Kalloo to Maimonides, where he will bring a wealth of knowledge and a global reputation for his skilled work in the fields of gastroenterology, in particular therapeutic endoscopy and internal medicine,” said Maimonides Medical Center President and CEO Ken Gibbs.

Prior to joining Maimonides, Dr. Kalloo was with Johns Hopkins for more than 15 years, and he served both as division chair and professor of medicine in gastroenterology and hepatology. He has achieved thousands of successful clinical outcomes in endoscopy, including his pioneering work in performing incisionless gallbladder surgery.

He has an international reputation among physicians as well as patients, many of whom have traveled around the world to seek his care, according to Maimonides.

“It is an honor to join the team at Maimonides Medical Center and I am looking forward to getting to work with their skilled group of medical professionals,” Dr. Kalloo said. “This is an important point in time for healthcare, and Maimonides has shown it is a leader in getting positive results for patients and growing the accessibility of healthcare in our diverse Brooklyn community.”

Dr. Kalloo is the author of more than 200 peer-reviewed original articles, review articles, books, and chapters, and is a frequently invited guest speaker at international conferences. He has more than 100 issued patents.

As a leader of the Department of Medicine, Kalloo is responsible for more than 70 faculty and 250 staff physicians in 13 divisions and interdisciplinary centers. He earned his medical degree at the University of West Indies Medical School, Mona, Jamaica, and completed his residency in internal medicine at Howard University Hospital. He is fellowship-trained and boarded in gastroenterology/hepatology.–>

“As we welcome Dr. Kalloo into the Maimonides family, we also take this opportunity to remember the remarkable legacy of his predecessor, Dr. Stephan L. Kamholz, who bravely worked on the front lines during the height of the pandemic last year and ultimately died of COVID-19 in June,” Gibbs said.