Fifth Avenue lit up to celebrate Ramadan

For the first time ever, lights have been put up along Fifth Avenue to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

The lights, which extend from 65th to 85th Street, will remain in place from April 12 to May 12. They were provided by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, Borough President Eric Adams, Councilmember Justin Brannan, Investors Bank and Balady Supermarket.

“We are so excited to be able to provide festive lighting throughout the Ramadan season,” said Amanda Zenteno, the BID’s executive director. “As home to one of the largest Arabic populations in New York City, we are proud to celebrate with our friends and neighbors.”