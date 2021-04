Vice President Walter “Fritz” Mondale (right) waves to the crowd at the Norwegian Constitution Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge in May 1978. Seated at left is U.S. Rep. Leo Zeferetti. Mondale, who served as Jimmy Carter’s vice president from 1977-1981, was also a U.S. senator from Minnesota (1964-1976) and the Democratic nominee for president in 1984. He died Monday, April 19 at age 93.