Luna Park to open April 9 with egg-cream christening of Cyclone

Frontline workers will be first to ride classic rollercoaster

Luna Park in Coney Island, a centerpiece of the Coney Island amusement area whose rides range from the classic Cyclone rollercoaster to the ultra-modern Thunderbolt, announced it will be opening April 9, the same day as Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, at a limited capacity

The opening of Luna Park will be part of Coney Island Amusement District’s annual opening ceremonies, which includes an egg-cream christening of the Coney Island Cyclone at 11 a.m.

One hundred frontline workers from local Brooklyn hospitals will be the first to ride the Cyclone, a New York City landmark, on opening day. The park will donate 500 admission wristbands to hospital staff from the community.

Attendees can also expect six new attractions for children: Circus Candy, Fire Patrol, Rainbowheel, AeroMax, Grand Prix and Mini Mouse. In general, Luna Park’s website divides its rides into “extreme thrill” (like the Thunderbolt), “high thrill,” “moderate thrill” and “mild thrill.”

“It is incredibly exciting to finally have Luna Park in Coney Island filled with guests and joy after a very challenging year,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc., owners of Luna Park.

“We are tremendously grateful for all of our frontline workers, the heroes who have saved countless lives and continue to help our community heal; for all of our team members who have been waiting since October 2019 to welcome back our guests; and for our community that is so vibrant and resilient,” Zamperla said.

Luna Park is named for one of the original amusement parks in Coney. The popular park opened in 1903 and operated until 1944, when most of it burned in a fire.

For more information, visit https://lunaparknyc.com.