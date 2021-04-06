Major cleanup effort gets under way

Coney Island will be a bit cleaner thanks to new beautification efforts in the amusement district and on Mermaid Avenue.

Funding for the cleanup comes from NYC Small Business Services and a collaboration with city agencies, elected officials and youth groups, according to the Alliance for Coney Island.

In partnership with Councilmember Mark Treyger’s office, Wildcat Services began graffiti removal work in the amusement district this week.

“As we reopen for the 2021 season, we want all residents and visitors to feel welcome and have the best experience possible,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island.

The alliance will undertake landscaping and sanitation services as a recipient of the NYC Department of Small Business Services Neighborhood 360° Grant.

Starting this month, supplemental sanitation will return to the amusement district and Mermaid Avenue to prepare for the upcoming season and ensure the neighborhood is in tip-top shape.

Services will include sidewalk sweeping, trash receptacle bag replacement, and the cleaning and weeding of tree beds.

“Thanks to the partnership we have with Wildcat Services and the Alliance for Coney Island, graffiti and garbage will be removed from local business corridors,” Treyger said. “This will help our small business owners attract new customers and welcome back their regulars.”

The contracted sanitation company will also provide a public safety officer who will report any conditions throughout the district and assist residents and visitors with their concerns.

Landscaping and horticultural services will begin at the end of April in the amusement district along Surf and Stillwell avenues.