Motorists will face toll hike on Verrazzano this weekend

Starting Sunday, April 11, the MTA is set to raise tolls on several bridges and tunnels, including the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

The MTA’s proposed 7 percent increase for bridges and tunnels was voted on and approved by the board on Feb. 18.

The transit agency also announced the creation of a new mid-tier toll rate for those who have E-ZPass tags issued through the New York Service Center (NYSC) but who have their E-ZPass tags mounted improperly.

On the Verrazzano Bridge, drivers with a properly mounted NYSC E-ZPass tag will pay $6.55. Those who have an improperly mounted tag will pay $8.36. The tolls for non-NYSC tag holders or those who pay tolls by mail will be $10.17.

“The MTA reminds motorists that the best way to get lowest toll rates – up to 40 percent off of the Tolls by Mail rate – is to sign up for an E-ZPass account with the New York Service Center (NYSC) at e-zpassny.com and mount the tag correctly as shown in instructions that come with the tag and are posted online,” the MTA said in a statement.

According to the Staten Island Advance, the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Carpool Discount will be eliminated. In the past, the discount allowed Staten Island residents with three or more occupants in their vehicles to pay only $1.70 when crossing the bridge.

Although there were concerns that the Staten Island resident discount rate would be eliminated, Foye announced in January that it would remain. It will go up by 20 cents to $2.95.

In December, the Verrazzano went back to two-way tolling for the first time since 1986.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PYayDw.