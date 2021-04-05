Non-profit group supports church food pantry

Bay Ridge Cares, a non-profit group that supports local residents in need, is asking community members to donate food items to help stock the Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church food pantry.

The items must be unexpired and non-perishable.

On Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m., volunteers will be on hand at 6753 Fourth Ave. to accept donations. Donors can drive up and pop their trunk so volunteers can remove the items. Walk-up donations will also be accepted.

“Prior to the pandemic, the church’s food pantry was providing groceries for 80 families per month,” the group said. Since the pandemic began, the number has increased to 100 families per week.

The organization is also encouraging donations to a dedicated fundraiser. All money raised will go directly toward the purchase of items for the pantry. Bay Ridge Cares will match up to $2,500.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude for the initiatives with Bay Ridge Cares,” said Pastor David Aja-Sigmon. “We are very excited for this partnership and deeply grateful.”

Foods that will be accepted include canned beans, tuna, chicken, chili, vegetables, fruit, pasta and rice. Non-food items such as paper products, diapers, feminine hygiene products and toiletries will also be accepted.

The following donations are discouraged: junk food, pork products and items that have glass packaging, are difficult to open or require refrigeration or freezing.

For more information, email bayridgecares@gmail.com.