Police Beat: Eight-year-old robbed at Seth Low Park, crook burglarizes Gravesend pizzeria

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

RANDOM ATTACK

A man attacked a 44-year-old woman on the northeast corner of Third Avenue and 92nd Street April 25. Cops said the man approached the woman at 6:16 p.m., pushed her and closed her car door on her arm. He then fled in a car with a woman who wasn’t involved in the attack.

CAR BREAK-IN

A burglar stole $1,400 worth of property from a car on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street April 25. Cops said the owner parked the car at 10 a.m. While he was gone, a thief broke the front passenger side window and stole a grinder, a screw gun and other electronics.

82-YEAR-OLD SCAMMED

A crook scammed an 82-year-old Bay Ridge woman out of more than $1,000 April 15. Cops said a man posing as an Amazon employee called her at 11:40 a.m. and told her that a hacker had compromised her laptop and cellphone. He told her to send numbers from gift cards purchased at Rite Aid to secure herself. She bought the cards, took photos of the numbers and sent them to the impostor.

SHOPPING THEFT

A thief stole cash and credit cards from a 55-year-old woman in a grocery store on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 65th Street April 21. Cops said the woman noticed that the cards and $270 in cash had been removed from her left pocket.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

HOME INVASION

Three men and a woman attacked and robbed a 52-year-old woman at gunpoint in her home on 21st Avenue and 86th Street April 19. Cops said the crooks knocked on the woman’s door around midnight. One of the crooks took out a gun and the other held a pocketknife. Two of the perps held the victim down on the couch while another stole a diamond ring from her right hand. Cops said one of the attackers drives a blue Rolls Royce and hangs out on 18th Avenue.

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD ROBBED

Cops arrested three male teens for allegedly threatening to shoot an 8-year-old boy in Seth Low Park April 23. Cops said the boy and his father were in the park on Bay Ridge Parkway and West 12th Street at 8:40 p.m. when the suspects approached them and stole the boy’s bike. Two of the suspects are 13 and the other is 12.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

Two men robbed an 18-year-old man at gunpoint on Cropsey Avenue and Bay 25th Street April 20. Cops said the thieves approached the victim at 9:25 p.m. and told him he owed them money. The victim gave them $150.

PIZZERIA BREAK-IN

A man broke into a pizzeria on 86th and West 13th streets April 21. Cops said the owner left the restaurant at 9 p.m. The crook broke in a few hours later and stole $120.

PHARMACY ROBBED

A thief robbed a pharmacy on Avenue U and West Eighth Street April 23. Cops said he broke the glass of the front door at 7 p.m. and stole $130 and a cash register.