Police Beat: Man attacked in Bay Ridge deli, man robbed at knifepoint outside Bensonhurst bank

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

MAN STABBED

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the arm by another man on Fourth Avenue and 101st Street April 4. Authorities said the two men were arguing at 1:15 a.m. when one attacked the other. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

MINI-MARKET ATTACK

A 59-year-old man was attacked by two men in a mini-market on Third Avenue and 73rd Street April 3. Cops said the assailants entered the store at 12:30 p.m., punched and kicked the victim and hit him in the head with a glass bottle. The attackers fled in a gray Volkswagen. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

CAR STOLEN

A car was stolen from a body shop on Third Avenue and 93rd Street March 31. Cops said a man brought the car to the shop at 8:40 p.m. and left the keys in the ignition when he went inside. Surveillance shows the thief getting into the car and driving north on Third Avenue.

STOLEN IDENTITY

A crook opened a Verizon Wireless account under the name of an 80-year-old Dyker Heights man without his permission March 30.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

STABBED AND ROBBED

A 32-year-old man was stabbed outside a bank on 18th Avenue and 65th Street March 30. Cops said a woman asked the man for directions at 3 p.m. Two men then dragged him to a car and stabbed him in the right leg. One of the attackers took a picture of the victim’s ID and demanded $20,000. After grabbing cash, the crooks fled the scene.

SILENT BURGLAR

A crook stole $20,000 worth of property from a home on Cropsey and 15th avenues April 3. Cops said a man in his 20s broke through the front door at 9:20 p.m. and stole items from the bed and kitchen countertops while the homeowner slept. He then fled south on 15th Avenue and turned west on Independence Avenue.

LUCKY LOTTO

Two crooks stole $1,525 worth of lottery tickets from a deli on 24th Avenue and 86th Street March 31.