Two people were injured during a fire on Sixth and Bay Ridge avenues April 14.

The fire broke out at 1:40 a.m. on the top floor of a four-story building. FDNY said 12 units and 60 firefighters battled the blaze, which was brought under control by 2:17 a.m.

One of the injured people was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.