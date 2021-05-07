Asian woman attacked on train

Police are looking for the woman who assaulted an Asian woman on a southbound D train April 19.

Cops said the 50-year-old victim was on the train near Borough Park at 4:15 p.m. when a woman told her, “Get off my train, you don’t belong here,” and slapped her on the back of the head.

The suspect is about 18 years old, 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, with a dark complexion, medium build and long, braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a green sweater and a face mask.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.