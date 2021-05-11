Freight elevator falls in Industry City

A freight elevator carrying 24 people, many of them NYPD and federal law enforcement personnel, collapsed inside a building at Industry City on Monday morning.

Police said that at around 10:15 a.m., the elevator, inside the complex’s Building Six at 34 34th St., fell from the first floor to the basement. The brakes kicked in, and everyone got out safely. FDNY and police arrived at the scene.

A detective suffered a back injury and was taken to nearby NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing, according to NYPD. The law enforcement people were likely in the building because an office of the U.S. Marshals Service was in the process of moving to the building from Manhattan, according to the New York Post.



A spokesperson for Industry City said, “The elevator incident at the campus today is currently under investigation. We are fully cooperating with authorities and all parties involved.”