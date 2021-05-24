Generally Speaking: Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade postponed until 2022

The nation’s oldest big-city Memorial Day parade, which has been held in Brooklyn since 1867, won’t be held this year due to the lingering restrictions caused by COVID-19. The city simply wasn’t issuing early enough parade permits which would allow for the extensive planning, promotion and outreach necessary to secure military units, public high school bands, vintage military vehicles, Fleet Week sailors and marines, unions, veterans, fraternal, civic and youth groups. In 2019, this parade had seven floats and was the largest Memorial Day parade in the city.

The next Brooklyn Memorial Day parade will be held on May 30, 2022. Parade officials include Chairman Emeritus Prisco DeAngelis, Chairman and Executive Director Ray Aalbue, President Connie Ranocchia, Vice President/Treasurer Cary Spickler, Line of March Coordinator Peter DeAngelis and Public Relations Director Ted General.

We also note here that the Staten Island veterans parade committee was able to get an 11th hour authorization for their Memorial Day parade on May 28, thanks to Staten Island elected officials persuading the mayor to grant permission for the parade.

The United Military Veterans of Kings County, who host the Brooklyn Memorial Day parade, will once again join with the Thomas P. Coughlin Memorial Chapter 72 of the Vietnam Veterans of America for a Memorial Day motorcade and wreath-laying on May 31. The motorized convoy will start from 76th Street and proceed along Third Avenue to Marine Avenue, then up to Fourth Avenue, back to 92nd Street and over to Seventh Avenue and Poly Place at the Brooklyn VA Medical Center.

On the grounds of the center near the flagpole at the monument garden they will lay wreaths. Immediately following that event, at 1 p.m., veteran groups will re-assemble at John Paul Jones Park, Fourth Avenue and 101st Street, for a special memorial tribute. Vietnam Veterans Chapter President Danny Friedman will coordinate the ceremonies.

* * *



On Friday, May 14, the Army Garrison at Fort Hamilton held its annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony in front of the SSG James D. McNaughton Emergency Services Directorate Building. Chief Robert Baker emceed the program and read the names of police officers who recently died in the line of duty. Staff Sgt. David Teakell sang the national anthem, Chaplain (Maj.) Bruce Duty gave the invocation, “Taps” was played and a large wreath of blue ribbons and white carnations was brought forward.