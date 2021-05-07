Jewelry thieves target elderly

Police are searching for two women suspected in a string of jewelry thefts targeting elderly victims in Dyker Heights and Sunset Park.

On April 14 at 2:22 p.m., the suspects approached an 84-year-old woman on her porch on Eighth Avenue and 67th Street. One put a gold necklace on her while stealing the one that she had on. The suspects fled in a white SUV.

On April 15 at 1:30 p.m., the women walked up to a 68-year-old woman on Eighth Avenue and 64th Street. They showed her a ring and attempted to place a fake gold bracelet on her wrist. Then they grabbed her bracelet and fled.

An hour later, they approached an 82-year-old man on 14th Avenue and 80th Street, put a necklace around his neck and stole his.

