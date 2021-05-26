Local man arrested in attack on Jewish man in Times Square

A Bay Ridge man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Jewish man in Times Square May 20.
Waseem Awawdeh, 23, was charged with assault/hate crime, gang assault, menacing, aggravated harassment/hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.
Cops said the victim, Joseph Borgen, 29, was walking near Broadway and West 49th Street at 6:44 p.m. when he was approached by five men who made anti-Semitic slurs. The men knocked him to the ground, punched, kicked and pepper-sprayed him. They also hit him with a pair of crutches.
According to the New York Post, a prosecutor at Awawdeh’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 22 said the suspect told one of his jailers, “If I could do it again, I would do it again.”
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.